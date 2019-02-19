Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Plays hero in overtime
McAvoy buried the overtime winner in a 6-5 win over the Sharks on Monday.
The game went back and forth all night, but McAvoy's fourth of the season gave the Bruins the edge. McAvoy had imposed himself physically with seven hits in the contest as well. The budding star has 17 points in 33 games, as well as 64 hits this season.
