McAvoy notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

This was McAvoy's second two-assist effort over the last four games. The veteran defenseman is up to eight helpers across 12 outings this season, and he's added 18 shots on net, 19 hits, 19 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating. McAvoy provides strong category coverage, and he's also producing offense at a rate in line with the best years of his career early in 2025-26.