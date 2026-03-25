McAvoy scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

McAvoy was credited with the goal after David Pastrnak's one-timer hit off the defender's skate as he jumped to avoid the shot. The goal cut the score to 3-2 early in the third period, but Boston couldn't muster the tying goal. It was McAvoy's 10th goal of the season. It's the third time in nine seasons that he has reached double digits in goals. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and he's been held off the score sheet just twice in his last 21 games (seven goals, 18 assists). His consistency is fantasy gold. McAvoy has 54 points in 59 games this season; that's just two points from his career mark (56 points; 2021-22).