McAvoy hit his head on the boards in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy skated 20:49 in Tuesday's game, so he took a regular shift. The team will be cautious with the 22-year-old. Expect an update on his condition ahead of the Bruins' first game after the bye week -- Jan. 31 versus the Jets -- but for now it seems this is just a proactive approach from the team.