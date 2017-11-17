Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Pots goal against Kings
McAvoy picked up his second goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.
McAvoy's tally ended a eight-game pointless streak and a goal drought that dated back to Opening Night on Oct. 5. In addition to his marker, the blueliner notched four hits, four blocks and two shots on goal while logging 27:53 of ice time Thursday. The 19-year-old rookie is certainly off to a solid start to his NHL career and appears to be firmly cemented on the Bruins' top defensive pairing.
