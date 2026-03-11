McAvoy scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Kings.

The 28-year-old blueliner took a feed from David Pastrnak and beat Darcy Kuemper with a backhander just 39 seconds into the extra frame. It was McAvoy's first game-winning goal of the season, and it continued a hot streak that has seen him rack up five goals and 21 points over the last 18 games.