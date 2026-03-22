Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Provides two helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy notched two assists, including one on the power play, and levied six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
McAvoy has four goals and eight helpers over 11 contests in March after putting together his third multi-point effort of the month. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to nine goals, 53 points, 95 shots on net, 68 hits, 104 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 58 appearances. He's just three points shy of his career-high 56 from the 2021-22 campaign -- McAvoy has a real chance at 60 points for the first time if he can stay healthy and productive down the stretch.
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