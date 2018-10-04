McAvoy logged 20:51 and finished minus-1 with five blocked shots in the Bruins' 7-0 season-opening loss to the Capitals on Wednesday night.

As part of the Bruins' top defensive pairing, McAvoy also saw 1:40 on the power play in his season debut. After piling up 32 points in 63 games as a 19-year-old last season, McAvoy could take another step forward in Year 2 if he stays healthy over the course of the season.