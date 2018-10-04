Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Quiet in opener
McAvoy logged 20:51 and finished minus-1 with five blocked shots in the Bruins' 7-0 season-opening loss to the Capitals on Wednesday night.
As part of the Bruins' top defensive pairing, McAvoy also saw 1:40 on the power play in his season debut. After piling up 32 points in 63 games as a 19-year-old last season, McAvoy could take another step forward in Year 2 if he stays healthy over the course of the season.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Missing China Games finale with illness•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Slated to play for Team USA•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs first playoff goal Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: First multi-point effort this postseason•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs plenty of ice time in return•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...