McAvoy (foot) will be active for Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

McAvoy has been activated from injured reserve following a seven-game injury layoff. The burgeoning defenseman has had trouble staying healthy this season, as evidenced by the fact that he's only drawn into 17 games this season. McAvoy's produced a goal and 10 helpers over that span to return value in just about any fantasy setting, but he's still seeking that elusive power-play point in 2018-19. Unfortunately, he's not expected to see any time on the man advantage upon his return.