Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ready to roll Saturday
McAvoy (foot) will be active for Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
McAvoy has been activated from injured reserve following a seven-game injury layoff. The burgeoning defenseman has had trouble staying healthy this season, as evidenced by the fact that he's only drawn into 17 games this season. McAvoy's produced a goal and 10 helpers over that span to return value in just about any fantasy setting, but he's still seeking that elusive power-play point in 2018-19. Unfortunately, he's not expected to see any time on the man advantage upon his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...