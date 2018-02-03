Play

McAvoy (chest) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.

McAvoy will hope to pick up where he left off Saturday, as he was hot before missing four games due to injury, picking up six helpers in his last nine games. The 20-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role against Toronto, skating on the Bruins' top pairing and second power-play unit.

