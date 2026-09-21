McAvoy (suspension) logged an even-strength goal on three shots and four PIM in a game-high 28:35 of ice time during Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals in preseason play.

McAvoy is set to serve a six-game suspension to begin the year after slashing the Sabres' Zach Benson during the Bruins' first-round series loss last season. While the right-shot defenseman's draft stock may have dipped ever so slightly because of the suspension, fantasy managers should keep in mind that McAvoy is coming off a career-best year (11 goals, 61 points in 69 regular-season games), so don't let him fall too far in upcoming drafts. The 28-year-old is eligible to make his 2026-27 debut Oct. 13 in San Jose.