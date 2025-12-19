McAvoy recorded an assist, placed three shots on net, had two blocks and dished out two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

McAvoy had a hand in Boston's lone goal of the game, which was netted by Pavel Zacha on a first-period power play. The apple brings McAvoy up to 16 assists, 33 shots on net, 30 hits and 40 blocks through 23 games this season. The power-play assist was the 27-year-old blueliner's second across the four games he's played since his return from a facial injury. When he's been in the lineup, McAvoy has performed well in each area of the game outside of finding the back of the net himself. He has already matched his assist output through 50 games a year ago and could be trending toward another 40-point season if he can stay healthy. The all-around play from Boston's top defenseman gives him strong value in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.