McAvoy logged three assists in a 3-1 win over the Senators on Monday.
McAvoy was involved in all three Boston goals Monday, setting up Jake DeBrusk in the first period before assisting on a pair of David Pastrnak tallies. McAvoy has picked up at least one assist in four straight games while recording nine helpers in his last seven contests. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to four goals and 39 assists through 43 games this season.
