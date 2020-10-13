McAvoy underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee Sept. 8, but he's already been cleared to resume normal offseason activities and will be fully available for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

McAvoy had another rock-solid season in 2019-20, picking up five goals and 32 points while posting a plus-24 rating in 67 regular-season games before adding a goal and three helpers in 13 postseason contests. Torey Krug signed with the Blues in free agency, so McAvoy may be expected to take on an expanded role from an offensive standpoint in 2020-21, further bolstering his fantasy value.