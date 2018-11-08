Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains limited to off-ice work
McAvoy (upper body) has still not been given clearance to skate with coach Bruce Cassidy telling reporters, "Really nothing changed," Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
McAvoy has been out of action since Oct. 18 and has missed the previous seven games due to his upper-body issue. The fact that he has yet to take a twirl on the ice almost certainly puts him more than a week away from returning to game action. Matt Grzelcyk and Steve Kampfer figure to continue holding down the third pairing until either McAvoy or Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) is cleared to return -- with Vaakanainen seemingly a lot closer to playing.
