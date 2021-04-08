Though McAvoy (upper body) is "feeling better," per coach Bruce Cassidy, the blueliner won't play either Thursday against the Capitals or Saturday against the Flyers.

The report suggests that McAvoy could be back in action as soon as Sunday against Washington, an indication that his unspecified upper-body issue isn't a long-term concern. In the meantime, McAvoy will be sorely missed by the Bruins, as the 23-year-old has been a dominating back line presence for the team this season, en route to recording four goals and 22 points to go along with a plus-10 rating in 35 games.