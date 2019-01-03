McAvoy (lower body) is progressing, but remains sidelined for Thursday night's game against the Flames.

Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relays that McAvoy "should start skating soon" and while the 21-year-old is unlikely to play Saturday against the Sabres, a return to action as soon as Tuesday night against the Wild is plausible. Injuries have limited McAvoy to 17 games this season, but when healthy, the 2016 first-rounder has played at a respectable level, having logged a goal and 11 points to date. Assuming no further injuries to the Bruins' core defensemen in the short-term, McAvoy's return will lead to a tough lineup call for Cassidy, as the team will have seven capable regulars available for six blue line spots on game-days.