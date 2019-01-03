Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains sidelined
McAvoy (lower body) is progressing, but remains sidelined for Thursday night's game against the Flames.
Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relays that McAvoy "should start skating soon" and while the 21-year-old is unlikely to play Saturday against the Sabres, a return to action as soon as Tuesday night against the Wild is plausible. Injuries have limited McAvoy to 17 games this season, but when healthy, the 2016 first-rounder has played at a respectable level, having logged a goal and 11 points to date. Assuming no further injuries to the Bruins' core defensemen in the short-term, McAvoy's return will lead to a tough lineup call for Cassidy, as the team will have seven capable regulars available for six blue line spots on game-days.
