McAvoy will take Sunday's game against St. Louis off for extra rest, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.
McAvoy will take a game off Sunday with Boston have clinched a top playoff spot already. The 25-year-old defenseman has 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 63 games this season. Jakub Zboril will likely fill in on the blueline.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two helpers Sunday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two points in win over Sabres•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Beats buzzer in overtime•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two assists in Thursday's win•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Records three helpers in win•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches helper in win•