McAvoy (upper body) skated for the first time since sustaining his upper-body injury Friday, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

Returning to the ice is obviously a huge step in the right direction for McAvoy, but it doesn't necessarily indicate that he's close to returning to game action, as he'll almost certainly need to log several full practices with his teammates before returning to the lineup. Another update on the second-year blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared for contact.