Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating Monday
McAvoy, who has missed the Bruins' last two games following a procedure to address an irregular heart rhythm, skated by himself prior to Monday's practice
Per the Boston Herald, the impressive rookie has been cleared to resume physical activity, but at this stage, there is still no precise timetable for his return to game action "I basically had a week of nothing," McAvoy noted Monday. "First of all to sit around and make sure I'm not exerting myself in any way that is going to disrupt my first week of recovery and today I'm back at the rink and able to start doing some stuff." Though it remains to be seen when he's back in the team's blue line mix, from all indications McAvoy won't be limited upon his return. The talented 20-year-old has logged five goals and 25 points in 45 games to date, to go along with 37 PIM and a plus-18 rating.
