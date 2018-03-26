Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating
McAvoy (sprained left MCL ) has resumed skating.
That's a step in the right direction for the talented young blueliner, but a precise timetable for McAvoy's return to game action has yet to be established. Ideally, he'd be able to suit up before the end of the team's regular season slate (April 8), with an eye toward gaining some tune-up time before the playoffs. McAvoy last played on March 3 and after his knee issue was initially diagnosed it was reported that he'd be re-evaluated in four weeks.
