McAvoy (upper body) is slated to rejoin the Bruins for practice either Sunday or Monday.

Reading between the lines, McAvoy won't suit up for Saturday evening's contest against the Canadiens, but the skilled rearguard did take to the ice for an optional morning skate and reportedly felt better. The 20-year-old McAvoy remains on the active roster (as opposed to injured reserve) for additional assurance that his injury isn't too severe.