Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Rings home goal
McAvoy wristed home his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
With a depleted Bruins d-corps against the Jets, McAvoy stepped up in a big way, scoring a goal on three shots and skating a season-high 27:26. The sophomore defender has been potent offensively in the last week with five points in his last five games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...