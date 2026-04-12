Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets for rest purposes, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.
The Bruins have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so McAvoy is one of several players who will rest during the team's penultimate regular-season matchup. Regardless of whether McAvoy suits up against the Devils on Tuesday, he should be ready for the start of the playoffs. Across 68 regular-season games this year, he's recorded 11 goals, 50 assists, 124 blocked shots, 79 hits and 62 PIM while averaging 24:29 of ice time.
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