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McAvoy has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets for rest purposes, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

The Bruins have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so McAvoy is one of several players who will rest during the team's penultimate regular-season matchup. Regardless of whether McAvoy suits up against the Devils on Tuesday, he should be ready for the start of the playoffs. Across 68 regular-season games this year, he's recorded 11 goals, 50 assists, 124 blocked shots, 79 hits and 62 PIM while averaging 24:29 of ice time.

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