Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ruled out Friday
McAvoy didn't travel with the team for Friday's matchup with Buffalo, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
McAvoy was expected to be fine after taking a big hit from Washington's T.J. Oshie on Monday but will miss time due to an undisclosed injury. The blueliner's absence will force recently recalled Steve Kampfer into the lineup, while Brandon Carlo should see the biggest uptick in ice time. Until the team provides a more specific update, McAvoy should be considered day-to-day.
