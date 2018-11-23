McAvoy (concussion) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports, citing Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

This, of course, rules out McAvoy for Friday's home clash with the Penguins. The blue-line phenom has been practicing, but concussions can be tricky to overcome, and the Bruins will see to it that he makes a full recovery.