Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ruled out this weekend
McAvoy (concussion) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports, citing Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
This, of course, rules out McAvoy for Friday's home clash with the Penguins. The blue-line phenom has been practicing, but concussions can be tricky to overcome, and the Bruins will see to it that he makes a full recovery.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will travel to Detroit, won't play•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't accompany team to Colorado•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: On practice ice again Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...