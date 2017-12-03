McAvoy posted an assist, a plus-2 rating and four penalty minutes in a 3-0 victory against the Flyers on Saturday.

Like Saturday, the young defenseman has been able to fill the stat sheet most of the season. He only has three goals, but McAvoy also has 14 points, 34 shots on goal and 18 penalty minutes in 24 games. His potential for more is through the roof, especially when he's rivaling Zdeno Chara for the most minutes played for the Bruins.