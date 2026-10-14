McAvoy scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

McAvoy is finally free of a carryover suspension for his playoff slash against Buffalo's Zach Benson. The 28-year-old looked good while leading the Bruins' blue line Tuesday, logging 24:41 of ice time in the win. When he doesn't cross the line, he has all-around appeal in fantasy with steady contributions across the board. He'll play on the top pairing and first power-play unit -- any fantasy manager who got him at a discount on draft day should keep him active moving forward.