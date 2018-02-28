McAvoy scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

McAvoy dished out a helper on newly-acquired forward Tommy Wingels' game-tying goal in the second period, then broke that tie 1:08 into overtime. The rookie's lit the lamp in back-to-back games, but he still has only seven goals in 57 career NHL appearances.

