Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Scores OT winner Tuesday
McAvoy scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.
McAvoy dished out a helper on newly-acquired forward Tommy Wingels' game-tying goal in the second period, then broke that tie 1:08 into overtime. The rookie's lit the lamp in back-to-back games, but he still has only seven goals in 57 career NHL appearances.
