McAvoy scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

McAvoy took advantage of some space in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Ville Husso to win the game for Boston in overtime. The goal was McAvoy's first since March 18, and his first point in three games. The 24-year-old defender has set new career highs with nine goals and 44 assists in 73 games this season.