McAvoy scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

McAvoy put the Bruins ahead 2-1 in the second period and then scored again in overtime to snap the team's three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old defenseman had gone without a point during that skid before playing the hero Saturday. For the season, he's at six goals, 28 points, 63 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 46 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 34 appearances.