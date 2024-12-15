McAvoy notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

McAvoy has a helper in two of the last three contests. He's also logged multiple hits in seven straight contests as he maintains his physical play amid an uneven performance on offense this year. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner has 12 points, 66 shots on net, 57 hits, 50 blocks, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. He's on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.