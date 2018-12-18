McAvoy went plus-2 and dished out two assists in Monday's win over the Canadiens.

The 20-year-old sneaked down low and passed the puck to the slot where Colby Cave sent home his first career goal with just 14 seconds remaining in the second period. McAvoy carried the momentum through the intermission as he assisted David Krejci's goal just 46 seconds into the final frame. McAvoy now has nine points in 14 games without any on the power play.