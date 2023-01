McAvoy registered a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

McAvoy helped out on the first two of the Bruins' goals, including a power-play tally from Brad Marchand. With four helpers over his last five games, McAvoy continues to provide steady offense from the blue line. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to two tallies, 21 points (11 on the power play), 46 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 39 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 25 contests.