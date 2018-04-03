Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Set to return Tuesday
Coach Bruce Cassidy has confirmed that McAvoy (knee) will play against the Lightning on Tuesday.
The talented 20-year-old blueliner, who last suited up March 3, is thus in line to take a regular shift Tuesday night paired with Zdeno Chara, in addition to logging his share of power-play duty for the Bruins. As a result, McAvoy (who has recorded seven goals and 32 points in 59 games to date) merits immediate fantasy consideration upon his lineup re-entry.
