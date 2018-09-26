McAvoy (illness) will dress for Wednesday's preseason tilt against Detroit, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

McAvoy hasn't played since picking up an illness while in China for the preseason showcase against the Flames. The blueliner's return Wednesday will quell any concerns he would not be ready for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 3. In his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old notched 32 points in 63 games and is capable of challenging for the 50-point mark if he can play a full 82-game schedule.