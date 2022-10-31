McAvoy (shoulder) ditched the non-contact jersey at practice Monday and will travel with the team for its three-game road trip, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Though McAvoy won't play during the upcoming road trip, the fact that he has been cleared for contact is certainly a step in the right direction. Once given the all-clear, McAvoy should not only get back to being on the top pairing but also the No. 1 power-play unit where he figures to offer top-end fantasy value. Whenever the blueliner returns, he figures to bump Anton Stralman from the lineup.