McAvoy logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

McAvoy has a helper in three of the last four contests. His assist Tuesday was clutch, as he set up David Pastrnak's game-winning tally at 4:22 of overtime. McAvoy is up to 13 points, 69 shots on net, 58 hits, 51 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 33 outings. While his offense is off the mark compared to previous seasons, he's showing a little more consistency in recent games and still offers plenty of physicality.