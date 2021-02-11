McAvoy posted an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

McAvoy set Brad Marchand loose on a breakaway in overtime, and Marchand converted to earn the win. The 23-year-old McAvoy extended his point streak to eight games, during which he has a goal and 10 assists, accounting for all of his offense this season. He's completely put a slow start to the year behind him. McAvoy has added a plus-5 rating, 21 blocks, 15 hits and 10 PIM -- he's capable of well-rounded performances that boost his fantasy value.