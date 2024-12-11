McAvoy notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Jets.

McAvoy set up David Pastrnak for the Bruins' lone goal in the blowout loss. McAvoy also set off some tensions when he checked Cole Perfetti in the head in the third period for the first of his two penalties in the game. The Bruins defenseman has 10 hits and 12 PIM over his last five contests. He's up to 11 points in 30 appearances, and he's added 53 hits, 38 PIM, 44 blocked shots and 62 shots on net, so it's not unusual for him to play with an edge.