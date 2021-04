McAvoy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve but skated Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

McAvoy has already missed the last four games with his upper-body issue so his placement on injured reserve won't affect his timetable to return. The 23-year-old has 22 points through 35 games and will be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest.