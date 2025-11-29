McAvoy (face) skated on his own before Saturday's practice, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

McAvoy is still not close to a return, as he wore a full face shield as well as a jaw protector for the skate. Still, it is a positive sign for his recovery that he returned to the ice for the first time since undergoing surgery. He was struck in the face by a slap shot against Montreal on Nov. 15. McAvoy has 14 helpers, 32 blocked shots and 26 hits across 19 games this season.