McAvoy has been joined by Jeremy Lauzon on the Bruins' top defense pairing in training camp, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

With Zdeno Chara now in Washington, Lauzon has a chance to move up in the team's lineup and he could be a good fit alongside McAvoy, providing the blue line pairing with a rugged presence. Given that offensive dynamo Torey Krug has also departed in free agency, McAvoy -- who logged five goals and 32 points in 67 games last season -- figures to see added opportunities in 2020-21 and if things click for the 2016 first-rounder when he's utilized in power-play situations, McAvoy's fantasy stock will continue to rise.