McAvoy will play for Team USA in the upcoming World Championship.

In his first full NHL season, McAvoy logged seven goals and 32 points in 63 games to go along with a plus-20 rating. The 20-year-old already displays rare poise for his age and it's not hard to imagine him enjoying an increased level of production in 2018-19, given his strong skating ability and puck skills. Moreover, the 2016 first-rounder sees power-play ice time, which helps his fantasy cause. While McAvoy is no doubt disappointed that the Bruins' playoff run is over, his participation in the World Championship demonstrates that he's recovered from the ailments and injuries that forced him to miss 19 games this past season.