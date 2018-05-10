Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Slated to play for Team USA
McAvoy will play for Team USA in the upcoming World Championship.
In his first full NHL season, McAvoy logged seven goals and 32 points in 63 games to go along with a plus-20 rating. The 20-year-old already displays rare poise for his age and it's not hard to imagine him enjoying an increased level of production in 2018-19, given his strong skating ability and puck skills. Moreover, the 2016 first-rounder sees power-play ice time, which helps his fantasy cause. While McAvoy is no doubt disappointed that the Bruins' playoff run is over, his participation in the World Championship demonstrates that he's recovered from the ailments and injuries that forced him to miss 19 games this past season.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs first playoff goal Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: First multi-point effort this postseason•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs plenty of ice time in return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Works with Chara during morning skate•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Nears return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...