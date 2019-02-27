Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Snipes game-winner
McAvoy potted the eventual game-winning goal during a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Despite somewhat of a down season offensively, McAvoy has broken through with four goals and seven points in his last nine games. It looks as though the small injuries that have hampered the young defenseman all season are behind him.
