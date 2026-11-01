McAvoy notched two assists while adding three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

The blueliner set up Boston's final two goals of the afternoon, as McAvoy fed Morgan Geekie for a one-timer with 12 seconds left in the third period before springing Elias Lindholm for the OT winner with a stretch pass from his own zone. McAvoy snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and through nine games he's picked up one goal and eight points with 17 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 11 hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating.