McAvoy picked up three assists -- one at even strength, one on the power play, and one short-handed -- in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

The 23-year-old blueliner came into the game with only one point, also an assist, through the first five games of the season, but McAvoy broke out in a big way Tuesday. The Bruins are counting on him to take on a more significant role this year following the departures of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara, and it looks like he might be ready to step up.