McAvoy (concussion) has graduated into contact practices and will stay with the team to practice according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Concussions are a tricky beast, and this has certainly been a rough one for McAvoy. He's been out since October 20, so any positive signs are encouraging. It seems highly unlikely that he will be ready for Tuesday's game against the Panthers if he just started contact practices, but the 20-year-old may be ready to return in the next week or two. It would certainly be a boon to Boston's blue line.