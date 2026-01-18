McAvoy scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McAvoy got the Bruins on the board at 1:55 of the second period, the first of three tallies for his team that stanza. The defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, totaling two goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, he's up to three goals, 29 points, 54 shots on net, 47 hits, 71 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 37 outings.