McAvoy was given a qualifying offer by Boston on Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy, 21, was one of Boston's best defenseman in 2018-19. Due for a raise on his entry-level contract, McAvoy and the Bruins are expected to hash out a deal prior to July 1, but whether the two parties settle on a bridge deal or one featuring a longer term remains to be seen.

