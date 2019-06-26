Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Staying in Boston
McAvoy was given a qualifying offer by Boston on Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
McAvoy, 21, was one of Boston's best defenseman in 2018-19. Due for a raise on his entry-level contract, McAvoy and the Bruins are expected to hash out a deal prior to July 1, but whether the two parties settle on a bridge deal or one featuring a longer term remains to be seen.
